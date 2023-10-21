Mumbai: Police Arrest Three Accused In Two Separate Online Fraud Cases From Haryana, Punjab

Cyber Fraud | FPJ

Mumbai: The Andheri police have apprehended three individuals for alleged online fraud in two separate cases. In one case, two accused were arrested in Haryana, while in the other case, a third accused was arrested in Punjab.

In February 2023, fraudsters contacted a man via a mobile phone, threatening to cut off his house's electricity if he did not pay a bill. They managed to deceive the man, swindling him out of ₹1,98,993. The victim promptly filed a case with the Andheri police.

The Andheri Cyber police initiate an investigation, examining the accused bank account details, bank transactions, bank UPI, IMPS logs, and mobile numbers. With technical assistance, they traced the accused to Phatak and Sadalpur villages in taluka Mandi Adampur, district Hisar in Haryana. The Andheri police team then traveled to Haryana and arrested the two accused, identified as Navin Bishnoi (23) a mobile repairer from Phatak village and Rakesh Bishnoi (21) a farmer from Sadalpur village. The police seized an apple iPhone and an android mobile from the accused.

Fraudster dupes individuals of ₹1 lakh posing as govt officer

In the second case, the fraudster duped individuals of ₹1 lakh by posing as an official responsible for updating PAN card details. The police employed similar technical methods as in the first case and traced an accused in Ludhiana, Punjab, who was identified as Robin Singh (24) , an employee at a private company. The Andheri police traveled to Punjab and arrested him.

In both cases, the victims had not received refunds because the accused had withdrawn the money from their accounts. All three accused have been remanded in police custody until October 23. Police Inspector Balaji Dahifale and Amit Tad, along with their respective teams, executed the arrests under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Santaji Ghorpade.