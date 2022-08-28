e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Police arrest man who used to rape, blackmail a 17-year-old girl

According to police, the accused is 20 years old. The victim and accused were college students and were friends, the official said.

Mumbai: Police arrest man who used to rape, blackmail a 17-year-old girl | Pixabay

Mumbai police have arrested a man who used to rape and blackmail a 17-year-old girl. Police have arrested him from the Shahunagar area of Central Mumbai. Police have booked him under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A few months ago, the victim snapped ties with the man, following which he started blackmailing her, he said. The accused has been remanded to police custody and further investigation.

