Mumbai: Police arrest man who used to rape, blackmail a 17-year-old girl

Mumbai police have arrested a man who used to rape and blackmail a 17-year-old girl. Police have arrested him from the Shahunagar area of Central Mumbai. Police have booked him under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
According to police, the accused is 20 years old. The victim and accused were college students and were friends, the official said.
A few months ago, the victim snapped ties with the man, following which he started blackmailing her, he said. The accused has been remanded to police custody and further investigation.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)