Mumbai: Police arrest man who used to rape, blackmail a 17-year-old girl | Pixabay

Mumbai police have arrested a man who used to rape and blackmail a 17-year-old girl. Police have arrested him from the Shahunagar area of Central Mumbai. Police have booked him under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to police, the accused is 20 years old. The victim and accused were college students and were friends, the official said.

A few months ago, the victim snapped ties with the man, following which he started blackmailing her, he said. The accused has been remanded to police custody and further investigation.

Read Also Mumbai: Fire breaks out on 8th floor of residential building in Byculla