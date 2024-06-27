Mumbai: Police Arrest Main Accused For Duping 55-Year-Old Powai Businessman Of ₹2 Crore In Promised Multi-Crore Loan Scam | Representative Image

Mumbai: In the fraud case wherein a 55-year-old businessman from Powai was duped of Rs 2 crore last year, the police have made the fourth arrest. Rajashekhar Subbiah alias Rajan is suspected to be the main accused, who duped the complainant on the pretext of helping him secure a loan of Rs 150 crore.

In his complaint lodged in April 2023, the businessman said that he was seeking the whopping amount to expand his electronics business. During the same time, he came to know about one Suresh Naidu from Navi Mumbai, who introduced him to Sundar and Subramanium, claiming that they can help him get the multi-crore loan easily.

In this manner, more alleged cheaters got involved, including Rajan, who mostly met the complainant in Tamil Nadu. He allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore as a registration fee, saying that it will go to the Kerala government, the police said.

After multiple trips to Kerala and Tamil Nadu and depositing Rs 3 crore, the complainant heard nothing from the group, which kept avoiding his calls and requests for meetings. Yet, after some pressure from the businessman's friend, the group returned Rs 1 crore.

In the FIR, the police have named eight people as the accused. In February, Thomas Madura, Sethuraj Ashirvadam and Shanmugasundaram Andiyyappan were arrested. Hunt for the remaining suspects in on, said the cops, adding that Rajan has been remanded to police custody.