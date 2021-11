Mumbai Police has arrested a garbage collector for allegedly harassing an 8-year-old girl inside Sion hospital.

The incident took place on 7th November. The accused is currently under police custody.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 11:00 AM IST