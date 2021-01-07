Mumbai: 20-year-old arrested from Gujarat for death threat to mayor Kishori Pednekar

As per the report by India Today, the 20-year-old identified as Manoj Dodhiya is a resident of Jamnagar.

The man has been remanded to police custody till January 10. On January 6, the Azad Maidan police had registered an offence against an unknown caller after he allegedly issued death threats to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

The unidentified caller also verbally abused her on the phone.

According to the police, on December 21, Pednekar received a call from an unknown mobile number. The caller, who did not introduce himself and was speaking in Hindi, allegedly spoke with her in indecent language and also issued death threats to her. The call was received around 6pm when Pednekar was in her office in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) headquarter in Fort.

A couple of days later, the incident was reported to the Azad Maidan police station, which then registered an offence on December 31 against the caller.

