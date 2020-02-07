Mumbai: Police arrest 8 eight bogus doctors in Kalwa

Mumbai: Central crime detection unit of Thane police on Thursday conducted raids at eight places in Kalwa area in Thane and arrested eight bogus doctors operating in the area.

The arrested accused have been identified as Alok Singh (39), Ramjit Gautam (47), Gopal Bishwas (47), Ramtej Mohan Prasad (50), Subhashchand Yadav (47), Jayprakash Vishvakarma (40), Deepak Biswash (47) and Satyanarayan Bind (40). They all were produced in court and were remanded police custody until February 11.

None of the accused had any formal medical education certificate which is essential for practicing medicine.

The crackdown was conducted by Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine and Thane crime branch unit in the Waghoba nagar and Bhaskar nagar in Kalwa area.

Surprisingly, these doctors had been operating in the area for almost two years. Honrao Omkar, police inspector of Central crime detection unit of Thane Police said, "We arrested them red handed in their clinic while giving the medicine. We found duplicate medical certificates of Ayurveda and Allopathy in their clinic.

Drugs, injections and antibiotics were found in their clinic".Police questioned them regarding their medical degrees. Initially, the accused tried to mislead the cops but later succumbed to the questioning and revealed that they did not have any medical degree.