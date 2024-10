Representative Pic |

Mumbai: Police have arrested a 34- year-old man allegedly involved in the killing of an MNS worker.

Akash Main, 27, was killed in Dindoshi, Malad (East), on Saturday; the suspect, whose identity is yet to be disclosed by the police, was held the same day.

According to sources, Akash’s murder involved a rickshaw driver and local hawkers. He had gone to Malad station on Saturday evening to buy a new car for Dussehra.