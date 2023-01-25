Mumbai: Police arrest 30-year-old man for murder

Representative Image |

On Monday within eight hours of the crime, the Kurar police arrested a 30-year-old man from the Malad area for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man. While patrolling, the police found an unconscious man with wounds on a footpath in Malad, he was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The police identified the victim and informed his relatives. The police then went back to the incident spot for investigation and through sources tracked the location of a suspect in the case. The suspect identified as Manish Kumar Shukla, 30 had a quarrel with the victim, Deepak Rane, 25, over the sales of scrap and out of that anger had stabbed Rane with an iron rod.

The accused is booked under IPC 302 (murder).

