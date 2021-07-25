Mumbai: Police action not limited to just Raj Kundra case, says Walse-Patil

In his first reaction on the arrest of Raj Kundra in the pornography case, state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said, “Action will not be limited to a single case. We are working on how to stop and curb such incidents, or how to get out of it,” he told FPJ.

He said the police will continue to initiate action against those indulged illegally in production of pornography films. “If anyone is found misbehaving in something that is forbidden, the police will take action,” he said.

Walse-Patil’s statement is important when the city crime branch is looking into various angles. Before it took up the probe, there was a complaint with the Maharashtra cyber cell about the increasing porn films racket. The crime branch launched a probe after some victims approached the Malwani police in February. Kundra has been charged under Sections 354 C (voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young person), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC, along with relevant Sections of the Information Technology Act and Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act.

As far as Pegasus spyware controversy is concerned, Walse-Patil said, “This issue is not limited to one state. It has hit the country and the world. The government has already started compilation of details with reference to Pegasus spyware use. The government, thereafter, conducted a comprehensive inquiry,” he said.