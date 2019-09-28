Mumbai: PMCB scam-hit customers threaten to boycott election

Mumbai: A group of people affected by the cash withdra­wal restrictions of PMC Bank has threatened to boycott the upcoming Assembly election if the issue is not resolved.

Many PMC Bank account holders have put up a picture address­ed to PM Modi on their social media accounts reading: “I will not vote on October 21 if the PMC bank crisis is not completely resolved in favour of the depositors.”

“The relaxation (of withdrawing Rs10,000) has been granted to reduce the hardship of depositors. The RBI is closely monitoring the position and will continue to take further steps as are necessary to safeguard the interest of depositors,” RBI said in a statement.