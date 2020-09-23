Mumbai: PMC depositors denied permission for protest outside RBI

Mumbai: As the imposition of withdrawal restrictions on Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank completes a year on Wednesday, the depositors wanted to stage a protest outside the RBI office near Fort, but were issued notices by Mumbai Police on Saturday to call it off. Amid the rising cases of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai Police issued a notice under section 144, that prohibits gathering of more than 4-5 people stating that if depositors gathered outside RBI premises, they would be forced to arrest the protestors.

On Tuesday, fake news had gone viral on the social media which stated that Mumbai Police has granted permission to the PMC depositors to stage a protest outside the RBI office in Fort on September 23 noon, appealing people to gather in large number to extend their support. This post was rubbished by the official handle of Mumbai Police on Twitter, and said, "Repeating again. The fact. No permission has been granted for any such mass gatherings. Safety against Corona is also amongst our pursuit of safety for Mumbaikars. Kindly do not believe in such rumours nor forward it any further."

Police also highlighted the danger of wise-spread of the Coronavirus in Mumbai, affecting the depositors themselves, as most of them are senior citizens with comorbidities and most vulnerable to the infection if they went ahead with the protest.

Interestingly, the permission to the PMC depositors to stage a protest outside RBI was declined around the same time when Maratha reservation protests happened at 18 locations in Mumbai without police permission.