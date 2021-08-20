Mumbai: Plea in NHRC over stranded Indians at Afghanistan

Advertisement

ALSO READ Afghanistan crisis: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to return from UN on tomorrow

A Thane advocate, Aditya Mishra, moved the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and sought its intervention in the evacuation of Indians stranded in Afghanistan. The commission registered the petition and is likely to hear the plea in due course.

In his complaint, Mishra said, "Please intervene on an urgent basis. Indians in Afghanistan are struggling hard for their life with the recent takeover of the government of Afghanistan by the Taliban." "I am sure our country's government is doing its level best in the repatriation of Indians stranded in Afghanistan in these trying times," the petition added.

"However, NHRC, being the apex custodian of human rights, needs to intervene to instill confidence amongst the masses in the highest interest of justice," it said.

Notably, Taliban has taken over the Afghanistan government, which has raised concerns over the human rights of the citizens there and also of the citizens of other countries stranded there.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 12:00 AM IST