Mumbai: Plea in HC for door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens and physically disabled people

Two advocates have moved the Bombay High Court through a public interest litigation (PIL) and sought directives to the union and state governments as well as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide door-to-door vaccination facilities for senior citizens (above the age of 75) and physically disabled citizens.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, is likely to hear the PIL next week.

The PIL filed by advocates Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari highlighted the fact that there are many senior citizens who are living alone, unfamiliar with the technicalities to register for the inoculation, and need assistance. The plea also highlighted the plight of citizens who are bedridden and would find it difficult to visit the centers.

The PIL also highlighted the issue of waiting for hours altogether at vaccine centers as another hurdle for senior citizens and physically disabled citizens. "It is the need of the hour for the union government to start door-to-door vaccination so that senior citizens and specially-abled (both physical and mental) citizens are able to get the vaccine without having to leave their house," the plea stated.

It further relies on the letter of the city civic body, wherein the BMC has sought the state's permission to allow door-to-door vaccination drives so as to increase the number of beneficiaries of the vaccine in Mumbai. However, the state had refused to permit such a drive citing policy issues.

The plea further stated that to facilitate the door-to-door drive, the authorities could fix charges of around Rs 500 for the same.