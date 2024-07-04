Mumbai Players Of Team India To Receive State Assembly Felicitation For T20 World Cup Victory |

Mumbai: Players of the Indian Cricket team, who belong to Mumbai will be felicitated in Vidhan bhavan during monsoon session of state assembly. Recently, team India won the T-20 world cup in Barbados, West Indies. Team India defeated South Africa in an exciting match. On Thursday, team India arrived in Delhi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated the entire team at his residence in Delhi. Team India has also participated in the road show in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the State government has also decided to felicitate players of Mumbai who were part of the winning team. Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik put a proposal before the State Assembly on Thursday. He urged Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaisawal, Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav who are Mumbaikar and members of team India should be felicitated in Vidhan Bhavan area during the monsoon session.

Sarnaik informed "It is not the first time when players are being felicitated in the premises of the State assembly. In the year 2007, Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma and In the year 2011 Zahir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar were felicitated. Therefore, I am a member of MCA and member of the state assembly requesting you to invite these four players respectfully and should felicitate. I have also informed CM Eknath Shinde about it." Sarnaik said "These four players have given their confirmation to come. Therefore, I request you to fix the time and date of the felicitation."

Assembly Chairman Rahul Narwekar said "We have already passed the proposal of congratulations for team India in the ongoing assembly session and it would be great if we felicitate them in assembly premises personally" Narwekar also said" felicitation time and place will be fixed after consultation with the senior members of assembly, CM Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadanvis and Ajit Pawar."