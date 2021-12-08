Mumbai: Platform height work starts at Sandhurst Road station, to be completed in a month

The Central Railway (CR) has started the resurfacing of the Sandhurst Road station platforms, which will be completed in a month.

To avoid any further waterlogging issues during the monsoon, the CR decided to lift the track height, which was completed in September 2021. “Due to curves at a certain location, the height between platform and footboard board increases. We have identified the locations and the work of platform re-surfacing to make the height at desired level has already begun,” said a CR officer.

“Apart from that to avoid the waterlogging and mud pumping during monsoon, the track was raised by 60 mm,” he said.

Recently, a picture went viral on social media platforms showing the gap between the platform and train footboard of Sandhurst Road. The official said that the height of the platform is as per the norms but due to platform curves the gap appears big.

“In real-world situations, stations are often constrained by limited space, legacy designs, and track geometry. Stations may have to use a compromise design, with a platform curved in a way that will allow a train to arrive and depart without mechanical interference, but leaves unavoidable horizontal and possibly vertical gaps between the train and the platform edge.”

“These spaces are caused by the geometric gap between a curve and the straight-line chord or tangent formed by a rail coach in proximity to a platform," said a senior officer

