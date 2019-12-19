Mumbai: Plans to open 26 new fire stations gather dust

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its development plan (DP) for 2014-2034 has announced to construct more 26 fire stations across the city. It's been five years since ideation, but their construction was yet to begin owing to lackadaisical attitude of the civic administration.

With ever-increasing fire incidents, the workload is also increasing on the Mumbai Fire Department. The department is constantly updating its equipment to handle any eventuality.

According to the 2011 census, population was said to be around 1.84 crore and increasing day by day. The fire department has to cope up with challenges such as narrow lanes, high-rise buildings, traffic congestions.

Even after five years, the plans and files to set up 26 new fire stations g=have been gathering dust. “The designs for setting up the 26 new fire stations are not yet ready. Land is not approved.

The proposal is yet to get required clearances. Once the proposal is approved, only then will we go ahead with the setting up of the fire stations. We are trying hard to get the proposal approved at the earliest,” said Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer.

By adding more fire stations in the city, the department will be able to handle fires easily and quickly. There are around 900 posts vacant in the Mumbai Fire department.

Reportedly, fire-fighters have more workload due to lack of staff, as they have to do the official paper work also, adding to the work pressure of the firemen.

The Mumbai Fire department has 34 fire stations in the city. It is equipped with 115 types of vehicles, including fire engines, water tankers and 15 ambulance. To battle highrise fires, it has 90-metre-high hydrau­lic platform, fire robot and articular water tower.