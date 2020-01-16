Mumbai: Plan afoot to extend Eastern Freeway

Mumbai: Considering the rising traffic congestion on the roads leading to Mulund-Thane, and as people are shifting due to availability of affordable houses, the Urban Development Department minister Eknath Shinde has asked officials to extend the existing Eastern Freeway till the general post office (GPO) in South Mumbai and till Mulund in the suburbs. Currently, the 17-km long freeway connects P D’Mello Road in South Mumbai to the Eastern Express Highway at Chembur.

Moreover, he has asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to connect the extended freeway with the proposed Saket-Gaikmukh coastal road.

He instructed that this road construction work should be undertaken by MMRDA and accordingly it should prepare the plans. It will help in reducing traffic on the existing Thane and Ghodbunder highway, said Shinde, who is also the Thane district guardian minister.

The Eastern Freeway, commissioned in June 2013, was estimated to witness 25,000 vehicles plying. The road has no traffic signals and is toll-free and has drastically reduced the travel time from Museum (Colaba) to Ghatkopar to 25-30 minutes from 90 minutes.

Besides this, Shinde also wants the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Grade Separator —- ‘three-tier flyover’ proposed project to be funded by the MMRDA. This project is expected to decongest the Teen-Haath Naka in Thane. Reportedly, the project is lingered due to funding issues.