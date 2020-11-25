Mumbai: Pipeline bursts near Mahim Creek, affects water supply of entire H-West ward

During the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a water pipeline had burst near Mahim Creek, Bandra West.

The incident occurred near the Western Express Highway (WEH) around 1 am on Wednesday and the pipeline is said to have originated from the Eastern side of Tansa Lake and is also known as 'Tansa East main pipeline'.

In a video shared by civic officials, it was seen that hundreds of litres of water gushing out from the pipeline.

Civic officials informed that the pipeline serves as the main water supply network, which supplies water from the Tansa Lake to the residential areas of Bandra and Khar. Due to the leakage, the water supply to the entire H-West ward (Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz) is affected. Civic officials asserted that the water supply would be restored only after the leakage is repaired.

Officials of BMC's hydraulic engineer department are at the spot and the reason for the leakage is yet to be identified.