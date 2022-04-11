Mumbai: Piped gas supply snapped in Matunga, Dadar, Wadala; hundreds of homes struggle to cook meals

Hundreds of homes in Matunga, Dadar and Wadala (East) struggled to cook meals and even make tea on Monday after a snag snapped piped gas supply from Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL). The gas supply got disconnected around 2 pm on Monday after a short circuit in the cable and is likely to be restored only around noon today (Tuesday).

The MGL spokesperson said the trouble spot was located near Mangal Society at RA Kidwai Marg in Matunga. “There was damage to the gas pipeline due to a cable short circuit. As precautionary measure, gas supply has been stopped and repairs are in progress. Consumers have been intimated about the stoppage through SMSes,” the spokesperson said.

Former corporator Nehal Shah said that gas supply snap had occurred only in a few localities. “Around 80% houses in our area uses piped gas. Thankfully, the supply cut has not occurred in the entire area. It is good that MGL informed citizens in advance through text messages,” Shah said.

