Mumbai: PIL Filed In Bombay HC Seeking Ban On DJs, Dance, Music, & Laser Lights During Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Processions

Mumbai: A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a ban on use of DJs, dance, music, and laser lights during the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions.

About The Plea Filed In The Bombay HC

The PIL filed by four businessmen from Pune – Zuber Peerzade, Siddiqui Alam, Amran Shaikh and Gousemoddin Shaikh – has urged the high court to direct municipal corporations to refrain from granting permission to use DJs, dance, music, and laser lights during the processions.

Neither the holy Quran nor Hadith prescribes the use of DJ sound systems and laser lights for celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi, nor did the Prophet himself advocate such forms of celebration, the plea asserts.

The plea, filed through advocate Owais Pechkar, has urged that all religious festivals celebrated in public places must adhere to the provisions of the Noise Pollution Rules, and no religion or sect can claim a fundamental right to use DJs, speakers, or noise-creating instruments as part of their rights under Article 19(1)(a) and 25 of the Constitution of India.

“The petitioners are distressed by the use of DJs and Laser Lights beams during Eid-e-Milad un- Nabi celebration processions, which results in excessive noise pollution, violating regulations and disturbs the practice of a Muslim that affects the morality of Islam and infacts are against the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW),” the plea said.

Point Highlighted By The Plea

It highlights that despite high court directions to the State government, it has failed to control noise pollution during festival celebrations. Further, no grievance redressal mechanism has been created to address complaints regarding the use of DJs and laser lights during festivals on public roads.

No one is entitled to hold religious functions on the streets with loud systems and laser light beams, the plea emphasizes.

“No, one is entitled to claim that holding of religious functions / ceremonies on streets and footways is protected by Article 25 of the Constitution of India. No one has the fundamental right to play loud DJ sound systems and use hazardous laser light beams on a street, public road or footway by obstructing free flow of traffic as it is not an essential part of any religion and in particular of Islam,” the plea reads.

The petitioners made a representation to the authorities raising the issue, however considering that the Eid E Milad is round the corner, they approached the HC.