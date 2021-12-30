Mumbai: Phase 1 of Balasaheb Thackeray memorial to be ready by May next year

Mumbai: 27 per cent work of Phase-1 of the late Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial has been completed so far. This phase is expected to be complete by May 23, 2022. The work primarily includes construction of entrance block, artist's center, interpretation center, heritage conservation, restoration of mayor's bungalow and conservation into museum and landscaping, beautification of premises, replied the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is the project implementing authority via Right to Information (RTI) query made by activist Anil Galgali.

The MMRDA further informed that so far Rs 35.97 crore has been utilised, including on architect, contractor among others. Architect Abha Lamba Naryan was given contract of worth Rs 6.47 crore of which Rs 3.21 crore was paid. Contractor Tata Project Ltd has been awarded work of Rs 180.99 crore and Rs 28.93 crore was paid. Among other expenses, Rs 3.82 crore has been spent on No Objection Certificate, Stamp Duty, Permission Fee of various accounts.

While the Phase-2 costing Rs 150 crore is still under proposed stage. This phase includes work on technology, laser shows, digital mapping projection, narrative, storytelling, film, virtual reality, audio visual and technological component for the museum narrative.

To carry out the Late Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial the Urban Development Department gave Rs 100 crore expenditure approval in February 2019. Revised Administrative Sanctions amounting to Rs.400 crore was released by Government Resolution in March 2021. Also, in the meeting of the authority, in November this year the administrative sanction of Rs. 400 crore was obtained, informed the MMRDA.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 07:00 AM IST