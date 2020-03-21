Mumbai Petrol pumps to operate from 7 am to 7 pm from Mar 23-31

Mumbai: To contain the spread of coronavirus, Ravi Shinde, former president Petrol Dealers Association, Mumbai on Saturday said that petrol pumps in Mumbai will operate from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday till March 31.

"We will operate our outlets from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday--a day after the Janata Curfew--till 31st March. The situation will be revised at the end of this month i.e till 31st March," said the statement.