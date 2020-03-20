Mumbai: Peter Mukerjea a free man

Mumbai: After almost four years spent in jail, former Star India CEO and an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case Peter Mukerjea walked out of the Arthur Road jail on Friday.

While the Bombay High Court had granted bail to the 66-year-old on February 6, it had stayed the operation of the bail order for six weeks on the request of the CBI which had told it that it wanted to challenge the order in the apex court.

With the six weeks ending Thursday and the agency not moving the Supreme Court, Mukerjea’s advocates completed bail formalities on Friday to secure his release.

The High Court in its order granting bail to Mukerjea last month had observed that prima-facie there is no evidence of his involvement in the crime. “When the incident took place, the applicant (Peter Mukerjea) was not in India. The trial in the case is already underway. The applicant is in jail since more than four years and has recently undergone a bypass surgery,” the court had said.