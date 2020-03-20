Mumbai: Peter Mukerjea a free man

Mumbai: After almost four years spent in jail, former Star India CEO and an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case Peter Mukerjea walked out of the Arthur Road jail on Friday.
While the Bombay High Court had granted bail to the 66-year-old on February 6, it had stayed the operation of the bail order for six weeks on the request of the CBI which had told it that it wanted to challenge the order in the apex court.
With the six weeks ending Thursday and the agency not moving the Supreme Court, Mukerjea’s advocates completed bail formalities on Friday to secure his release.
The High Court in its order granting bail to Mukerjea last month had observed that prima-facie there is no evidence of his involvement in the crime. “When the incident took place, the applicant (Peter Mukerjea) was not in India. The trial in the case is already underway. The applicant is in jail since more than four years and has recently undergone a bypass surgery,” the court had said.
Granting bail, it had directed that Mukerjea should not contact his daughter Vidhie, son Rahul Mukerjea and other witnesses in the case. It also restricted him from leaving the country.
Mukerjea was arrested on November 19, 2015 and has since been in jail. His ex-wife Indrani Mukerjea is the prime accused in the case of murder of her daughter Sheena Bora on April 24, 2012. The case had come to light in 2015 when Indrani’s driver Shyamvar Rai was apprehended while trying to dispose a pistol and had revealed about the murder to the police while in custody. Rai, who was made an accused had later turned an approver in the case.
