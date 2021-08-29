Mumbai: Permanent odd-even parking on Khernagar Colony Rd in Bandra

A latest notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police states that the Odd-Even Parking has been imposed permanently on Khernagar Colony Road No.01 to 08 in Bandra East to ease the traffic congestion resulting from the illegal parking. The notification issued on August 19, has been permanently brought into effect, said a senior traffic official. The notification states that amid a rise in illegal parking on Khernagar Colony Road, the accidents on the stretch have drastically increased, causing a major inconvenience to the public. "In order to prevent obstruction, danger and inconvenience to the public, the odd-even parking has been imposed permanently and necessary changes will be pressed into force accordingly," an official added.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:00 AM IST