Mumbai: Permanent ban on TikTok app sought for`harming the youth of country, tarnishing PM image’

Mumbai: Popular Chines short-video app TikTok on Thursday urged the Bombay High Court to dismiss the public interest litigation (PIL) which has sought a 'permanent' ban on the application, claiming it is harming the youth of the country and is also 'tarnishing' the Prime Minister's image.
The application, which is used to create, upload or share lip-syncing comedy or music videos is once again in trouble, on Thursday urged the bench of Acting Chief Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and N R Borkar, to dismiss the plea filed by city resident – Heena Darvesh.
Senior counsel Milind Sathe, appearing for the app, sought dismissal of the petition which claimed that 'unfiltered sexual content' was being circulated on the application.
“The Information Technology Act has a provision which allows a person, who has any grievance regarding online content, then s/he can approach a nodal officer and seek its removal,” Sathe told the bench.
Taking note of the submission, the judges ordered Darvesh's counsel to file a reply to the legal issue raised by Sathe. The bench has adjourned the matter for hearing till three weeks.
In her plea, Darvesh claimed that the application developed by Bytedance was launched in 2017 and has defamed the country and has tarnished the image of PM Narendra Modi.
According to her plea, TikTok has become a medium of ‘unfiltered sexual content, and harming youths of the country.’ It has also claimed that the usage of the application has resulted in several criminal incidents including deaths.
The petition stated, “Unfiltered sexual content on TikTok causing harm to the youth of the country. In July this year, two cases were registered by the Mumbai Police against few persons for posting videos on TikTok inciting violence and promoting enmity between religious groups.”
“Hindu-Muslim enmity is being promoted and the youth of the country is destroyed. Our nation’s national integrity is in danger. The app has defamed India globally and has also tarnished the image of PM Modi,” the plea claimed.
TikTok was in news, last year, when the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had banned the application, however, the ban was later on lifted.
