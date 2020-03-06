Mumbai: Permanent ban on TikTok app sought for`harming the youth of country, tarnishing PM image’

Mumbai: Popular Chines short-video app TikTok on Thursday urged the Bombay High Court to dismiss the public interest litigation (PIL) which has sought a 'permanent' ban on the application, claiming it is harming the youth of the country and is also 'tarnishing' the Prime Minister's image.

The application, which is used to create, upload or share lip-syncing comedy or music videos is once again in trouble, on Thursday urged the bench of Acting Chief Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and N R Borkar, to dismiss the plea filed by city resident – Heena Darvesh.

Senior counsel Milind Sathe, appearing for the app, sought dismissal of the petition which claimed that 'unfiltered sexual content' was being circulated on the application.

“The Information Technology Act has a provision which allows a person, who has any grievance regarding online content, then s/he can approach a nodal officer and seek its removal,” Sathe told the bench.