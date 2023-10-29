Mumbai: 'People Will Show Shinde Govt Its Place,’ Says Cong Leader Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who was in Mumbai for a day-long visit, on Sunday said that the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde was taking citizens for granted and people of the state have understood everything and will show the ruling dispensation its place.

In a press conference, Kumar said that till the time Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had not joined the government, they were the most corrupt politicians. “The day they switched over, with the help of the “BJP’s washing machine and detergent” they suddenly became clean,” Kumar said, who is also the National Students Union of India (NSUI) in-charge. He added that the people of Maharashtra know this and will not be fooled.

Kanhaiya on Dharavi redevelopment process

In his first visit to the metropolis since being appointed in charge of the NSUI, the party’s student wing, Kumar slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ slogan and questioned why thousands of people were being ignored and kept away from their rights in the redevelopment process of Dharavi.

Hitting out at Devendra Fadnavis, Kumar said, “I feel sorry for him. Fadnavis was confident of ‘Mi Punha yein’. But his party at the centre had other plans. They ignored him all the way like they did to BJP stalwart L K Advani. Despite having 105 MLAs, they brought in and installed another person from another party as the chief minister of Maharashtra; pulling the rug from under his ground! Sad he had no choice but to work under Shinde as Deputy CM”.

In his quintessential style and humour, Kanhaiya Kumar quipped that Fadnavis’ wife’s videos are more popular and have a higher viewership which is why even “I remember his wife more than him”.

Campaign to fight drug menace in Mumbai

Kumar said drugs were being caught at several ports of the country, but the “grave question” for the youth and the country was about the large consignments that managed to get through undetected. Under the NSUI’s ‘Judega Vidyarthi Jeetega India’ campaign they will soon be launching a programme in Mumbai to fight the drug menace.

“There are several tools to blindside the youth and one of them is drugs. The youth are being trapped in drug addiction and are being forced into a state of delirium so that they don’t know what is being done to them, their community, their past, their future, and their entire country,” Kumar alleged.

He further added that drugs were being seized from Modi’s friend’s ports, in an apparent reference to Gautam Adani. Kumar said the prime minister was launching a special app for students at a time when the issue of unemployment was critical.

“Instead of making such announcements, he needs to fulfil his old promise of two crore jobs every year. In his 9-year tenure, where are the 18 crore jobs? Not even 10% of India’s total budget is spent on education. It is clear the government wants to privatize education,” he claimed.

“The common people cannot afford it. People spend their whole lives earning for children’s school fees, uniforms, textbooks, and other things. With this on one side, students are under a lot of stress due to unemployment. On average, a student commits suicide every hour in the country today,” Kumar claimed.

"Achhe din cannot be seen even with binoculars": Kanhaiya

He said that the people of the country would have been in a much better state even if 5% of the promises made by him were fulfilled, but the situation was such that “achhe din” (good days) cannot be seen even with binoculars.

He should now do ‘Jan Ki Baat’ (people’s demands and desires) rather than Mann Ki Baat, Kumar asserted.

