Mumbai: People spotted at Juhu beach on New Year eve despite COVID-19 restriction; see pics

People were spotted gathering at Juhu beach in Mumbai despite the restriction imposed on visiting beaches, promenades, parks and similar public places from 5 pm to 5 am due to the rising COVID19 case.

People gather at Juhu beach in Mumbai despite the restriction on visiting beaches, promenades, parks and similar public places from 5 pm to 5 am due to rising COVID19 cases pic.twitter.com/rRdjKOxbyk — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

The Mumbai Police on Friday issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till January 15 in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation.

"With a view to prevent danger to human life, health or safety, and to curtail the transmission of the Covid-19 virus, I do hereby prohibit any person from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places, from 5 PM to next day 5 AM," DCP (operations) S Chaitanya said in the order.

"The order shall come into force, in the areas under the control of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, from 13.00 Hrs of 31st December 2021 and will remain in force till 24.00 Hrs of 15th January 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," the order stated.

In a major spike, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 5,368 new coronavirus infections and 198 cases of the Omicron variant, the state health department said.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 06:32 PM IST