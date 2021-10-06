Mumbai: People perform Amavasya Tithi Shraddha rituals on the last day of Pitru Paksha 2021- See pics

People on Wednesday were seen performing rituals on the last day of Pitru Paksha at Banganga Tank in South Mumbai’s Walkeshwar area.

What is Pitru Paksha?

Pitru Paksha, which is observed by Hindus to pay obeisance to the souls of those who have departed, will come to an end today, October 6. Pitru Paksha is a 16-lunar day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors through shraddha prayers and food offerings. The period falls in the lunar month of Bhadrapada beginning on the full moon day or the day after full moon. Wednesday (October 6) marks the end of this month with Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Significance:

As per drikpanchang.com, the Amavasya Tithi Shraddha is performed for the family members who have passed away on the Amavasya Tithi, Purnima Tithi and Chaturdashi Tithi.

All the shraddha can be performed on this one single tithi for the family members by the Hindu devotees. As per drikpanchang.com, if death anniversary of ancestors are not known or forgotten then those shraddhas can be performed on this Tithi. That's why Amavasya Shraddha is also known as Sarva pitru Moksha Amavasya.

On this day, family members perform a puja for the deceased family member and prepare their favourite dishes, which are later given to the poor or fed to birds or cows.

Here are some pictures from South Mumbai's Banganga Tank where people can be seen performing rituals:

People performing rituals at Banganga Tank | Photo by Sachin Haralkar

People performing rituals at Banganga Tank | Photo by Sachin Haralkar

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:33 AM IST