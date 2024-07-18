Mumbai: ‘People Need To Unite To Protect BEST,'Says BEST Union Leader Shashank Rao

Unions have launched a people’s movement called ‘BEST Bachao’ in an effort to pressure the BMC and the state government to ‘revive’ the ‘ailing’ public utility.

The first meeting between the unions and the people is scheduled to be held at Goregaon today (July 18).

“There seems to be no initiative from the authorities to revive the ailing municipal transport service for the past seven-eight years,” BEST Union leader Shashank Rao, who is spearheading the agitation, told The Free Press Journal on Wednesday.

“Fed up with this attitude, we have decided to go to the people, create awareness about the state of affairs and, with their support, go to the government to resolve the issue,” he said.

Providing affordable service to the people of Mumbai was the only motive behind the commencement of BEST service, but the civic administration seems to have forgotten that, Rao said.

Though BEST provides affordable services, its fleet is contracting by the day, he said.

“BEST Undertaking has 1,085 self-owned buses in its fleet, but considering the number of buses being scrapped, it will be left with only 761 buses by March 31, 2025, if new buses are not added,” Rao said, adding that the number will further reduce to just 251 by November 2025.

The BMC seems to be giving less priority to BEST, which is evident from the fact that since 2019, the civic body has failed to allocate a single rupee for its transport arm in the budget, Rao said. As per the law, BEST needs 3,337 buses for smooth running of the service, he said.

Asked about double-decker AC buses being plied on city roads, Rao said they are private vehicles and have been ‘wet leased’ by the BMC.

“Are their services up to the mark? As per the feedback I am getting, the maintenance of these buses is not good and, above all, the BMC doesn’t have any control over their operations. Just recently, one of their contractors stopped the service since he was not making money. It is not that they should not earn money... but they are expected to provide better services,” Rao said.

“The BMC comes out with a budget of Rs40-Rs45,000 crore but gives nothing to BEST Undertaking, which has a daily ridership of more than 32 lakh. This needs to be addressed immediately. We are reaching out to the people so that they are made aware of the actual situation. The civic body’s policy towards BEST has been wrong for the past six years and the only solution seems to be to purchase buses. New buses were last bought in 2017,” Rao said, reiterating that people need to “protect the pride of the city”.