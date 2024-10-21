 Mumbai: Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor At School Premises
According to police officials, the incident took place on October 18 when the peon, along with a team of health experts, visited the school to conduct a routine health check-up of the students.

Poonam Apraj Updated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 02:11 AM IST
Representative Image

Agripada police have arrested a 50-year-old-peon for allegedly sexually molesting a 10-year-old girl in school premises.

The man was produced in court on Sunday, which sent him in police custody till October 24.

An officer further said the accused was not employed with the school but was accompanying the health team. He was given the job of managing students during their exam.

During the process, the accused allegedly touched a 10-year-old girl inappropriately, the official said. The girl did not complain at the time. But when she went home, she informed her mother about the incident, leading to a complaint at Agripada police station.

