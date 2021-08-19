Mumbai: Pensioners must not share personal info, say cops

Advertisement

Amid a rise in pension fraud cases, the Maharashtra cyber cell has cautioned citizens and has asked them not to share any personal details with any unknown person. According to the police, the fraudsters get access to pensioners’ accounts and transfer the money into their e-wallet.

Explaining the modus operandi, a senior state cyber official said the fraudsters have been targeting pensioners who are not tech-savvy and familiar with net banking. “The accused get access into a pensioner’s database. They then retrieve personal information, following which they contact the victims. They pose as government officials and ask the unsuspecting victims to provide personal details in order to update their life certificate,” an official said.

“The accused then ask the victims to share the OTP which flashed on their phone. Without smelling a rat, the victims provide these details as they feel it is required to update the database. However, once the accused gets the OTP, he gains access to the pensioner’s bank account and transfers money immediately. By the time the pensioners realize they have been duped, it is too late,” said the official.

A probe revealed that in some cases the fraudsters also lure pensioners to open fixed deposits and sanction loans by promising them high-interest rates.

Meanwhile, the police have asked pensioners to be vigilant. “One should download an application, Jeevan Pramaan, which is approved by the government,” he added.

The officials said that one should never share their OTP or personal details with anyone over the phone and must always obtain the digital life certificates from legal government authorized places itself.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:27 AM IST