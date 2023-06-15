Mumbai: Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of 81 Retired Railway Staff, Disburses ₹32 Lakh in Settlement Dues | File/ Representative Image

Mumbai: Pension Adalat was organised for retired Railway Staff on Thursday, June 15, at Central Railway, Mumbai Division. The Pension Adalat is regarding the resolution of various pending issues such as retirement settlement dues, pension, salary, etc. During today's hearing, a total of 81 retired employees' grievances were resolved. Rs 32,07,000 was disbursed to these employees towards their pending settlement dues.

Indian Railways said in a statement after the session that it is committed to the speedy and prompt resolution of grievances of their employees.

This Pension Adalat is organised under the supervision of Senior Divisional Personal Officer, Dr. Tushaba Shinde/IRPS officer.

