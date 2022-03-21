Mumbai: Pay the fine, legalise your building

On the lines of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has issued a circular for regularising unauthorised constructions in lieu of penalty premiums ranging from several lakh to crore rupees.

However, the MMRDA’s golden offer, which is applicable till December 31 of this year, is applicable in the places of Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ambernath and Badlapur where it’s the Special Planning Authority (SPA).

According to the promulgation signed by MMRDA commissioner SVR Srinivas, the "regularisation policy" has fixed rates of fine considering the quantum of unauthorised constructions in the SPA areas.

The MMRDA recently finalised revised rates for such premiums ranging from 20 per cent to 100 per cent based on the extent of the violation to be regularised. For instance, work carried out beyond the Commencement Certificate (CC) but within the approved plan then fine will be of 20 per cent on 25 per cent of base premium rate.

The base premium rate taken as 25 per cent of developed land rate given in stamp duty ready reckoner issued for the year of the date of approval for regularization, the MMRDA explained. Similarly, for different violations different fines have been imposed accordingly, it added.

The Authority also specified that if the proposals for regularisations are received for which earlier approvals have been granted by the earlier Competent Authorities then the penalty premium for the land & built-up area component shall be calculated on the additional built-up area component and land component, after deducting the earlier sanctioned area component.

Accessed by the FPJ, the circular has urged the applicants to submit regularisation proposals before year end.

Explaining about the policy’s benefits with Bhiwandi’s instance, the MMRDA stated that the city is known as as logistics hub. There are several warehouses offering employment opportunities to people directly and indirectly. Therefore, on the Maharashtra government’s direction, the penalty rates have been reduced so that it won't affect the industry at large and also the owners can readily come forward for regularise their properties, it underscored.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 06:52 AM IST