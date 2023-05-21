Mumbai: 'Pay 6% interest on ₹1 crore for delayed flat possession,' consumer commission tells developer

Representational pic

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed a city-based developer to pay six percent interest per annum on a deposit of more than ₹1 crore for delayed flat possession. The interest will have to be paid from 2014 until the flat is handed over.

Illegal to give possession without OC: Commission

The buyer could not take possession because the place did not have an occupancy certificate (OC). The commission underlined that it's illegal to give possession without the OC. The order dated May 18 was passed on a complaint by Navi Mumbai resident Ajit Singh against M/s Evershine Builders Pvt Ltd and anr and M/s Monarch & Qureshi Builders. The order to give six percent compensation was given to Monarch, while Evershine was directed to hand over the possession.

Singh had booked a flat in an upcoming project by Evershine and Monarch in Andheri. In January 2006, he paid ₹5 lakh booking amount for the 24th floor flat, which was priced at ₹1.09 crore. In May 2010, he paid ₹49.62 lakh followed by a second installment. Later, the developers informed that due to disagreement (apparently between the two developers), the construction would only be up to 17 floors. Singh then opted for a flat on the 16th floor with a "construction linked payment plan." Executed in November 2010, the sale agreement stated that he would get possession by the end of 2013 provided permissions are in place. Till May 2012, Singh had paid ₹1.05 crore.

Building wasn't completed when buyer called to take possession

In February 2014, he was called by Evershine to take flat possession by making an ad hoc payment of ₹14.43 lakh but was also informed that the OC was yet to be received. When the buyer visited the project, he realised that the building was far from complete. Still, the developer handed out bills for maintenance, repair, etc., in May 2016, which Singh protested.

When the matter reached the commission, it was stated that Monarch was to build the slum rehabilitation component after the 17th floor, and it was its responsibility to get the OC. The commission stated that after allotment, the construction should finish in three years, which didn't happen. The construction was finally completed in 2013, and as per one of the agreement clauses, the buyer was entitled to compensation if possession was not given by 2013. The commission ordered that the OC be obtained within four months, after which the remaining amount can be taken from Singh.