Mumbai: Pawar & Rao agree to work together with other parties for expediting development

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar arrived at a consensus on working together on expediting the development process while addressing the key issues such as burgeoning unemployment, poverty and farmers’ suicides. They met for over one and half hours at Pawar’ Silver Oak residence in south Mumbai

Rao was accompanied by his daughter and leaders from Telangana Rashtra Samithi while Pawar was joined by veteran NCP leader Praful Patel and party MP Supriya Sule.

Rao at the outset thanked Pawar for his strong support since the beginning of the formation of the Telangana state. ‘’This is for the first time I am meeting Pawarji in Mumbai and it is my duty to thank him for supporting the demand for the formation of Telangana state and also thereafter in its progress. We discussed several issues including political scenarios, especially after 75 years of independence. There is a need for a change,’’ he said.

‘’Pawarji is a senior leader in national politics. His blessings and guidance are important. It was decided that the meeting parties, who want to join us, for bringing Parivartan (change) will be organised at Baramati (Pawar’s home turf) or any other venue to decide the agenda and timetable which will be released thereafter,’’ said Rao.

On his part, Pawar admitted that whenever politicians meet they discuss politics. ‘’However, today’s meeting with Telangana CM was dominated by development and how the present issues of unemployment, poverty and farmers’ suicides be addressed by working together on a priority basis. This is the need of the hour,’’ he noted.

‘’Development, Development and Development discussed and it was decided to put in place a strategy by taking other parties on board,’’ said Pawar.

Rao met after his maiden meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Both made a strong case for Parivartan while lashing out at the BJP led government at the Centre for the misuse of central probe agencies against opponents and playing vendetta politics.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 06:38 PM IST