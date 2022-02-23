Mumbai: Patrachawl redevelopment, which was pending since 2008, takes off

Eight months after the Maharashtra Cabinet cleared the redevelopment of Goregaon’s Patra Chawl pending since 2008, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray virtually attended the ground breaking ceremony while appealing the residents not to leave Mumbai and sell their flats after the redevelopment. ‘’Everyone wants to have their rightful home in Mumbai. This dream starts today with Bhumi Pujan. Soon you will get homes too. However, when such a right is given by the Municipal Corporation or the government, I always have a condition that you remember the struggle you got to get the house. Don't forget this struggle. So don't leave your rightful home, " said Thackeray.

In his speech, the NCP Chief Sharad Pawar asked the housing minister Jitendra Awhad to complete the project in a time bound manner neglecting allegations. Accusations will be levelled, but never worry about it. Allegations are often made without facts. If we stop working because of allegations, it will have a detrimental effect on the development of the common man," he noted.

Pawar also made a strong case for providing homes to the police constables and said the departments of home and housing should jointly prepare a proposal and seek cabinet’s approval soon.

Awhad said, ‘’Today, we have gone one step further towards fulfilling our promise so that the Patrachawl residents will get their rightful homes. I prome they will get these houses in next three years.’’

In order to make the project viable, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is allowed to sell the available additional construction area at market price. The MHADA vice president and CEO will form an expert technical committee comprising three MHADA representatives and two experts to calculate the revenue generated by MHADA, construction cost and its pending dues. The committee will give opportunity for hearing but will take due care to avoid major loss to MHADA.

Further, the Cabinet has asked MHADA to enter into a settlement agreement with three developers who have almost completed the construction of sale component in these buildings in the project as proposed by MHADA. The Cabinet has also instructed MHADA to use all legal options to effectively defend itself in the National Company Law Tribunal ( NCLT) as well as other courts / authorities.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:12 PM IST