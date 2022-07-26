e-Paper Get App

Mumbai-Patna express train coaches uncouple in Jalgaon; no one hurt: Railway officials

Coaches S5 and S6 of the moving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Patna Express train got separated at 12.38 pm between Chalisgaon and Vaghli stations.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai-Patna express train coaches uncouple in Jalgaon; no one hurt: Railway officials (Representative Photo) |

Some coaches of an express train going to Patna from Mumbai uncoupled in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Central Railway.

No passenger was hurt in the incident, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar told PTI.

Coaches S5 and S6 of the moving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Patna Express train got separated at 12.38 pm between Chalisgaon and Vaghli stations in Bhusawal division, located over 300 km from Mumbai, he said.

The railway staff coupled them again and the train departed safely for its onward journey at 1.06 pm, he said.

According to railway officials, if coaches of a train separate, its brakes get applied automatically as the air pressure drops and the train stops after a short distance.

Earlier in the day, a local train derailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, affecting the suburban services on the Harbour Line, which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai-Patna express train coaches uncouple in Jalgaon; no one hurt: Railway officials

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Income Tax department raids 27 locations in Mumbai, Delhi NCR; seized Rs 1.4 crore...

Mumbai updates: Income Tax department raids 27 locations in Mumbai, Delhi NCR; seized Rs 1.4 crore...

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal death threat: Accused Manvinder Singh sent to two-day police custody

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal death threat: Accused Manvinder Singh sent to two-day police custody

ED files supplementary chargesheet against Farooq Abdullah in J&K Cricket Association Fund scam

ED files supplementary chargesheet against Farooq Abdullah in J&K Cricket Association Fund scam

Monkeypox scare: Will there be a vaccine for the virus? Here's what Serum Institute CEO Adar...

Monkeypox scare: Will there be a vaccine for the virus? Here's what Serum Institute CEO Adar...

Supreme Court dismisses plea of private tour operators; sought exemption from GST for Haj, Umrah...

Supreme Court dismisses plea of private tour operators; sought exemption from GST for Haj, Umrah...