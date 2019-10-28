Mumbai: Patils to rule the House

Mumbai: After winning a majority of seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are in a tug of war over the CM post. The Shiv Sena, which refuses to play a junior partner and has secured a decent number of seats, has demanded to stick to the 50-50 formula and distribute ministries equally between the two old allies.

It is said that it does not matter who will be the CM, the assembly will be ruled by the Patils only, as Patils have won most seats. In Maharastra, the Maratha samaj is in majority.

This time around, in the 288 seats, 27 are Patils, 5 are Deshmukhs and 8 are Pawars. From a long time, only two names -- Patil and Deshmukh -- are repeating.

Other surnames who have most numbers in the assembly include 6 of Naiks, 5 Chavans, 4 Jadhavs, 6 Shindes, 3 Kadams and 3 Gaikwads have won the election.

Also, 12 MLAs have their name Sanjay. First time, an MLA whose name was Sanjay was elected in 1985. Thereafter, the number increased to 3, 5, 10, and this time around, 12 MLAs are their with the name Sanjay.