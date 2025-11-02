Mumbai: Patients Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out In Nair Hospital Premises

The scene at Nair Hospital premises after a massive fire broke out, triggered by welding work. | FPJ Photos

Mumbai, November 2: Several patients admitted to the BMC-run Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central were evacuated as a safety measure after a fire broke out within the hospital premises on Sunday morning.

Blaze Contained Within Minutes

According to officials from the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the blaze erupted behind G Building and was confined to a scrap area.

“The incident was reported at 11:24 a.m. and the fire was completely doused by 11:37 a.m.,” officials confirmed.

Cause of Fire and Immediate Response

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was triggered by welding work at a small plot situated between two hospital buildings, where scrap materials were dumped.

“Although the Mumbai Fire Brigade extinguished the fire promptly and prevented any major incident, the blaze generated dense smog. As a precaution, patients were moved outside the building for around 45 minutes,” said Pradeep Narkar from the Municipal Mazdoor Union.

Swift Action Averted Major Mishap

Officials said that timely intervention by the fire brigade and hospital staff ensured there were no injuries or damage to hospital property. Normal operations resumed soon after the area was declared safe.