 Mumbai: Patients Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out In Nair Hospital Premises
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Patients Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out In Nair Hospital Premises

Mumbai: Patients Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out In Nair Hospital Premises

According to officials from the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the blaze erupted behind G Building and was confined to a scrap area.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
The scene at Nair Hospital premises after a massive fire broke out, triggered by welding work. | FPJ Photos

Mumbai, November 2: Several patients admitted to the BMC-run Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central were evacuated as a safety measure after a fire broke out within the hospital premises on Sunday morning.

Blaze Contained Within Minutes

According to officials from the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the blaze erupted behind G Building and was confined to a scrap area.

The scene at Nair Hospital premises after a massive fire broke out, triggered by welding work.

The scene at Nair Hospital premises after a massive fire broke out, triggered by welding work. | FPJ Photos

The scene at Nair Hospital premises after a massive fire broke out, triggered by welding work.

The scene at Nair Hospital premises after a massive fire broke out, triggered by welding work. | FPJ Photos

The scene at Nair hopsital premises after massive fire broke out which was triggered by welding work

FPJ Shorts
IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Nadine De Klerk Accidently Hits Deepti Sharma Behind Neck While Taking Stunning Catch; Video
IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Nadine De Klerk Accidently Hits Deepti Sharma Behind Neck While Taking Stunning Catch; Video
Mumbai: Over 4,500 Participate In 'Sri Sathya Sai Run And Ride – Sundays On Cycle' At Bandra To Mark Sai Baba’s Birth Centenary
Mumbai: Over 4,500 Participate In 'Sri Sathya Sai Run And Ride – Sundays On Cycle' At Bandra To Mark Sai Baba’s Birth Centenary
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Deepti Sharma & Richa Ghosh Are Showing Excellent Batting Display In Death Overs; IND 285/5
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Deepti Sharma & Richa Ghosh Are Showing Excellent Batting Display In Death Overs; IND 285/5
Doctors Turn Artists: ‘Textures And Tones’ Art Exhibition At Nehru Centre Explores Heritage And Nature
Doctors Turn Artists: ‘Textures And Tones’ Art Exhibition At Nehru Centre Explores Heritage And Nature

“The incident was reported at 11:24 a.m. and the fire was completely doused by 11:37 a.m.,” officials confirmed.

Cause of Fire and Immediate Response

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was triggered by welding work at a small plot situated between two hospital buildings, where scrap materials were dumped.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Colony Forum To Hold Fire Safety Demonstrations After Major Blaze Incident
article-image

“Although the Mumbai Fire Brigade extinguished the fire promptly and prevented any major incident, the blaze generated dense smog. As a precaution, patients were moved outside the building for around 45 minutes,” said Pradeep Narkar from the Municipal Mazdoor Union.

Swift Action Averted Major Mishap

Officials said that timely intervention by the fire brigade and hospital staff ensured there were no injuries or damage to hospital property. Normal operations resumed soon after the area was declared safe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Doctors Turn Artists: ‘Textures And Tones’ Art Exhibition At Nehru Centre Explores Heritage And...

Doctors Turn Artists: ‘Textures And Tones’ Art Exhibition At Nehru Centre Explores Heritage And...

Weather Update: Unseasonal Rainfall To Continue This Week; Mumbai Temperatures Dip Below Normal

Weather Update: Unseasonal Rainfall To Continue This Week; Mumbai Temperatures Dip Below Normal

Mumbai Records 98 Murders In Nine Months; 11 Women Among Victims, Police Data Shows

Mumbai Records 98 Murders In Nine Months; 11 Women Among Victims, Police Data Shows

Mumbai Central ST Depot’s New Reservation Room Still Shut Weeks After Inauguration By Transport...

Mumbai Central ST Depot’s New Reservation Room Still Shut Weeks After Inauguration By Transport...

Close Aide Of Drug Lord Salim Dola, 'Shera Batla', Extradited From Dubai In ₹23 Crore Narcotics...

Close Aide Of Drug Lord Salim Dola, 'Shera Batla', Extradited From Dubai In ₹23 Crore Narcotics...