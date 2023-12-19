Mumbai: Passengers On Prestigious Trains Sabotaging Safety Measures By Tampering With Smoke Detectors

FPJ

In a shocking revelation, passengers on prestigious trains like the Rajdhani Express have been tampering with smoke detectors, posing serious safety concerns for railway travel. The misuse of tissue paper to strategically disable these detectors not only jeopardizes passenger safety but also undermines crucial fire prevention measures implemented by the railway administration.

The railway administration has taken significant steps to enhance fire safety on trains, including the installation of smoke detectors and firefighting equipment in coaches and power cars. These measures are designed to detect and respond to fire incidents in their early stages, preventing potential disasters. However, the recent trend of some passengers using tissue paper to cover smoke detectors in train toilets has become a growing concern.

The smoke detectors not only raise alarms within the train but also send messages to servers, triggering emergency alarms that create panic among passengers. Instances of tissue paper misuse to disable these detectors have resulted in unnecessary emergency alarms, affecting the overall safety of train travel.

Despite ongoing efforts by the railway administration, smoking in train toilets persists, posing serious challenges to railway authorities. A recent incident on the CSMTC-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on the morning of December 15th highlighted the issue. Investigations revealed that no actual fire or spark was reported in the coach. However further investigation revealed that smoke detectors of toilets of few of intentionally covered with tissue papers.

When FPJ correspondent enquired with some train staff, including coach attendants, they shed light on the challenges faced during morning hours when generally some passengers attempt to smoke in toilets. Some passengers resort to covering smoke detectors with tissue papers to avoid triggering alarms and causing panic situations among fellow travelers.

Sources also revealed that to avoid the false alarm ,few coach attendent admitted to temporarily turning off fire alarms during morning hours to prevent unnecessary panic. This compromise, however, poses risks as it leaves the train vulnerable during this time window.

When Contacted an official of CR, he said we will investigate issue.