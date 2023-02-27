Mumbai: Passengers demand action as late arrival of long-haul trains delay local trains on CR line

Representational image |

The late arrival of long-distance trains in the city limits results in over 6,000 local train services being delayed each year. Passengers are demanding that long-haul trains either be terminated beyond city limits or that Central Railway authorities develop separate corridors for them up to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

𝗣𝘂𝗻𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗼𝘇𝗲𝗻 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆

“The punctuality of over a dozen suburban train services is affected daily. Long-distance trains have 18-24 coaches and take a lot of time to pass by. Until then, suburban services are put on halt,” a Central Railway (CR) official said, adding that even a five-minute delay has a cascading effect.

𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗦𝗧

Rail Pravasi Sangh chairman Subhash Gupta said CR needs to develop a terminus for long-distance trains at Kalyan. “Only intercity trains should be allowed up to CSMT,” he added. However, CR authorities terminating long-distance trains beyond city limits is not a practical option.

According to an official, most travellers want to travel up to Mumbai. “Terminating long-distance trains beyond city limits will cause an inconvenience to thousands of passengers,” the official said.

