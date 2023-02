Mumbai: Passengers demand action as late arrival of long-haul trains delay local trains on CR line

Representational image |

The late arrival of long-distance trains in the city limits results in over 6,000 local train services being delayed each year. Passengers are demanding that long-haul trains either be terminated beyond city limits or that Central Railway authorities develop separate corridors for them up to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

๐—ฃ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฐ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ฑ๐—ผ๐˜‡๐—ฒ๐—ป ๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—น๐˜†

โ€œThe punctuality of over a dozen suburban train services is affected daily. Long-distance trains have 18-24 coaches and take a lot of time to pass by. Until then, suburban services are put on halt,โ€ a Central Railway (CR) official said, adding that even a five-minute delay has a cascading effect.

๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—น๐˜† ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—–๐—ฆ๐—ง

Rail Pravasi Sangh chairman Subhash Gupta said CR needs to develop a terminus for long-distance trains at Kalyan. โ€œOnly intercity trains should be allowed up to CSMT,โ€ he added. However, CR authorities terminating long-distance trains beyond city limits is not a practical option.

According to an official, most travellers want to travel up to Mumbai. โ€œTerminating long-distance trains beyond city limits will cause an inconvenience to thousands of passengers,โ€ the official said.

Read Also RPF Central Railway rescued 1399 children in 2022, Mumbai Division saved 615