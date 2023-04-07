 Mumbai: Passengers' body demands playing of Maharashtra state anthem on May 1 at railway stations
According to Prabhutendolkar, the passengers' body has also requested local Member of the Legislative Assembly Shrinivas Vanaga for the stoppage of Sampark Kranti Express at Palghar.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Passengers' body demands playing of Maharashtra state anthem on May 1 at railway stations | representative pic

Mumbai: Dahanu Vaitarana Passengers body has demanded Maharashtra state anthem be played at all railway stations on May 1st to mark Maharashtra Day.

Joint secretary of Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sanstha Advocate Prathamesh Prabhutendolkar said, “On behalf of Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sansthaa a request has been made to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by Palghar District Chief of Shiv Sena Rajesh Shah to play the anthem at all railway stations.”

According to Prabhutendolkar, the passengers' body has also requested local Member of the Legislative Assembly Shrinivas Vanaga for the stoppage of Sampark Kranti Express at Palghar.

Sources said that Vanaga assured representatives that he will discuss the same with Chief Minister and Railway Minister.

Earlier on Tuesday Prabhutendolkar and Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committees member Hrudaynath Mhatre met Shah and Vanaga to press for their demand. Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sanstha also requested the location representative for providing a halt of Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Express.

