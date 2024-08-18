 Mumbai: Passenger Finds Lost Bag Containing ₹5 Lakh At Churchgate Station, Returns To Railway Staff
The bag was given back to Agarwal after thorough verification, said WR chief spokesperson Vineet Abhishek.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 08:59 PM IST
Station master handling over money to the Agrawal. | FPJ

A local train passenger, who lost his bag containing Rs5 lakh, got it back within hours, thanks to an alert and honest commuter. The incident took place on August 14 when Bhupesh Agarwal lost his luggage at the Churchgate station. It was lying on a bench at platform 4 when Hemprakash Patil spotted it and handed it over to the on-duty station superintendent.

“Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain Rs5 lakh cash and a box of sweets. The station superintendent relayed the information to Western Railway’s control office and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). A short while later, Agarwal reported that he had lost his bag,” said an official. The bag was given back to Agarwal after thorough verification, said WR chief spokesperson Vineet Abhishek. Legal formalities were completed in the presence of RPF officials, he added.

Agarwal expressed gratitude to the WR staff for their assistance in recovering his lost belongings. A senior rail officer hailed Patil for his swift move and diligence. He also appealed to passengers to promptly report any suspicious or unattended items.

