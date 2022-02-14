e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

Mumbai: Passangers stranded after metro train withdrawn from service at Saki Naka station due to technical error

FPJ Web Desk
Passangers were stranded on Monday after metro train withdrawn from service at Saki Naka station due to technical error in Mumbai.

Mumbai Metro sharing an update over the issue on its official Twitter handle informed, "SERVICE UPDATE | Due to technical error, one train towards Ghatkopar has been withdrawn from service at Saki Naka. Commuters have been accommodated in the next train. Regret the inconvenience."

MMOPL spokesperson said, "At around 7:30 pm due to technical error 1 train towards Ghatkopar was withdrawn from service at Sakinaka. Commuters were accommodated in the next train and services became normal within 5 minutes."

