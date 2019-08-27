Mumbai: Paryushan Mahaparva celebrations begin

Mumbai: Paryushan Mahaparva considered the monarch of all Jain festivals, presents seekers an invaluable opportunity to engineer inner transformation.

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has been zealously celebrating Paryushan every year, drawing together seekers of all ages and backgrounds, for life-transforming discourses by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshbhai.

This year the magnificent ‘Paryushan Mahaparva’ celebrations are being at The Dome @ NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli, the largest indoor stadium in Mumbai till September 2, 2019.

Mornings commenced with the auspicious Snatra Puja, where the audience enthusiastically participated in this hallowed ceremony.

Soulful pakshal pujan, devotional nrutya bhakti by young devotees, vibrant ghauli designs, chanting the revered Lord's name and a devotional Arti along with Pujya Gurudevshri filled everyone with sheer positivity and joy.

This was followed by Pujya Gurudevshri's insightful discourses on ‘The Pathways to Liberation’ based on Shri Yogvasishtha Maharamayana by Sant Valmiki. The discourses expounded the true essence of Dharma and infused a higher purpose within the seekers.

This year, the Paryushan Mahaparva celebrations will not only witness spiritual discourses for both morning and evening, but also unique programs emphasising the values of self-awareness and spiritual upliftment and devotional musical evenings.