Mumbai: Party office, BMC corporators' fund issues raised in state legislative council

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, & NCP ex-corporators swamp outside commissioner's cabin for BMC's corpus fund | File

The issues of closing of party offices and uneven distribution of corporators' funds in BMC were raised in the state legislative council on Thursday.

Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap, while presenting the supplementary demand, said, "The administrator should not have presented the budget, but it happened in the BMC. Thereafter, Rs3 crore corporators' fund was given to former BJP corporators and only Rs 1 crore given to NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress corporators. Why this discrimination?" asked Jagtap.

"When corporators went to ask him, the administrator had removed them from his cabin with the help of security guards," alleged Jagtap.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab has brought to the notice of the legislative council that the administrator ruled that the former corporators, MLAs and MPs will have to take permission from the Guardian Minister to request funds for the development works. "What is the role of a Guardian Minister in allocating funds?' Parab asked.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while replying, said, “I will check the reality and will pass an order if it is illegal. There are no corporators in the BMC and there are quarrels between two groups over the party offices. We (BJP) also want our office. I will have words with the CM and let you know."

BMC Budget 2023: Special care for women, transgender community & senior citizens
article-image

