Mumbai: Parts Of Dadar Face Power Outage Due To Faults In Transformers

Mumbai: Parts of Dadar West, particularly the areas around Shivaji Park, Sheetala Devi Mandir, and their vicinity, experienced prolonged power outages on Tuesday, resulting in significant inconvenience for residents, exacerbated by the ongoing monsoon season.

According to sources, the interruptions were caused by faults in two power transformers located nearby.

The power supply disruption occurred around 7pm when both transformers unexpectedly switched off, leading to a complete halt in power provision.

“Recognizing the severity of the situation, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) swiftly intervened to mitigate the impact. The load from the affected transformers was gradually diverted to other functioning transformers in the vicinity,” said an official.

50% of the power supply was temporarily restored

“By 8pm, approximately 50% of the power supply was temporarily restored, providing some respite to the affected residents. BEST officials worked diligently, and by 9pm, power was temporarily restored to the entirety of the affected area, albeit intermittently,” further added officials.

When questioned about the cause of the transformer malfunction, an official stated that investigations are underway to determine the exact reasons behind the fault. “The affected transformers are currently undergoing a thorough evaluation process to identify the root cause of the disruption,” he said.

Residents face inconvenience

While the investigation is ongoing, residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of a contingency plan, holding BEST responsible for the inconvenience faced during the outage.

Residents from areas like Shivaji Park highlighted the difficulties faced by shop owners and nursing homes due to the sudden power outage. They emphasized the need for authorities to learn from this incident and make special efforts to avoid such occurrences in the future. Shivaji Park, known as one of the prime localities in central Mumbai, expects improved infrastructure and measures to prevent future disruptions.

The power outage serves as a reminder of the importance of a robust power supply system and the necessity for proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity to residents, especially during critical times such as the monsoon season.

