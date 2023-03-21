 Mumbai: Parts of city experiences heavy rain, thunderstorms; public transport remains unaffected
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Parts of city experiences heavy rain, thunderstorms; public transport remains unaffected

Mumbai: Parts of city experiences heavy rain, thunderstorms; public transport remains unaffected

The India Meteorological Department said that the westerly wind caused moisture incursion from Arabian sea which led to the spell. Usually, Mumbai does not witness rains in March.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Parts of city see heavy rains, thunderstorms; public transport remains unaffected | Representative Image/ PTI

Mumbai: The city and the metropolitan region was caught off guard because of the unseasonal rains that lashed the city on Tuesday morning. Moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms and gusty winds lashed the island city for several hours.

The India Meteorological Department said that the westerly wind caused moisture incursion from Arabian sea which led to the spell. Usually, Mumbai does not witness rains in March.

Read Also
Heavy rains with thunders lash parts of Mumbai, Palghar; Twitterati reacts to unseasonal rains
article-image

Rainfall between 20-25 mm recorded

According to the news agency PTI, the BMC said some parts of Mumbai and its suburbs recorded up to 20-25 mm of rain between 7 am to 8 am.

The Central areas like Mondavi fire station, Memonwada fire station, Byculla fire station and BMC headquarters reported 28mm, 25mm, 23mm and 19mm rainfall respectively.

Mulund, Gavanpada, Bhandup Complex areas in the eastern suburban zone recorded 20mm and 19mm rainfall respectively between 6 am and 7 am; while the western suburbs like Dahisar, Chincholi reported 18mm and 14 mm rainfall respectively.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather: Unprecedented rains bring respite from bad air; AQI 'satisfactory' for first time in...
article-image

Public transport unaffected

The authorities of BEST said that the bus services remained unaffected and that the bus routes were not changed due to rain or waterlogging.

Meanwhile, railway authorities said that the train services on the three suburban lines-- Main line, Harbour line and western line were running per routine.

"Heavy rain was reported in various sections of the Mumbai division, but trains are running smoothly," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway told PTI.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Parts of city experiences heavy rain, thunderstorms; public transport remains unaffected

Mumbai: Parts of city experiences heavy rain, thunderstorms; public transport remains unaffected

Mumbai: Gritty school girl takes SSC exam from an ambulance

Mumbai: Gritty school girl takes SSC exam from an ambulance

Jitendra Awhad says Sanatana Dharma is a pest destroying society; BJP youth wing protests outside...

Jitendra Awhad says Sanatana Dharma is a pest destroying society; BJP youth wing protests outside...

'Nobody does it better': Mumbai commuters spot 'naughty' message on LED board near WEH Metro station...

'Nobody does it better': Mumbai commuters spot 'naughty' message on LED board near WEH Metro station...

Panvel: PMC and MGM Medical College hold cleanliness event

Panvel: PMC and MGM Medical College hold cleanliness event