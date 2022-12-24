e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Part of slab on the rear end of Raheja Chambers in Nariman Point collapses, no injuries reported; watch video

The offices on the sixth, seventh and eighth floors have been effected.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Raheja Towers in Mumbai's Nariman point | File
Mumbai: On Saturday, December 24, around 10.30 am a portion of the slab on the back of Raheja Chambers in Mumbai's Nariman Point collapsed. No injuries have been reported so far.

The building is curently undergoing repair work.

The entire building has been vacated.

It is a breaking story. More details awaited.

