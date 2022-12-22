Mumbai: Part of five-storey building collapses in Malad, 2 injured

Picture for representation | ANI

Mumbai: Two people were injured after a portion of a 30-year-old five-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Malad early Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

Bedroom-side slabs of the first and second floors of the ground-plus-five Anurag CHS located in Mehta Industrial Estate area collapsed around 6 am, said an official.

The building was 30 years old and had developed cracks, another official said.

Four fire engines and one rescue van were rushed to the spot.

The building was vacated for safety reasons after the incident.

Jatin Parekh (58) and Nrupa (50) who were injured in the incident were taken to a hospital and their condition was said to be stable.